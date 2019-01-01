Wazito FC part ways with Sporting Director Alubala

According to the club's president, the move is meant to restructure the team for the better future

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have parted ways with their Director Solomon Alubala.

Club President Ricardo Badoer has confirmed through his official Twitter account Alubala, who is one of the oldest club members of the team, is no longer part of the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions.

"As of today, Solomon Alubala will step down as Sporting Director and Treasurer for Wazito FC," Badoer tweeted.

All business negotiations will be handled by me and Wazito CEO Mr Dennis Gicheru. This is all part of our future plans and my vision of how a football team should run."

A few weeks ago, the team parted ways with their television director Mr Anthony Munyao after falling out with the president.

Coaches Stanley Okumbi - who was the Technical Director and Fred Ambani were the first casualties owing to the team's poor start. Hamisi Mohammed, who was serving as the assistant coach, followed suit.

Melis Medo then followed suit after just four games for the promoted side. Last Friday, Wazito fell 4-1 away against at Mbaraki in Mombasa.