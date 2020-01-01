Wazito FC owner Badoer laughs at move to award KPL, NSL players Sh5,000

The Swedish investor believes the amount given to players is too little and will not be helpful to players

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer was critical of the move by the Football Federation (FKF) and betting firm Betika to donate sh5.3 million to Kenyan Premier League ( ) and National Super League (NSL) players.

The players have been suffering financially for some time now since the leagues were suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak and the 17 top tier clubs and 19 second-tier teams benefited as every player received sh5000 each from the donation.

However, the Swedish investor was quick to mock the move, saying the donation was not enough.

"Ksh5.3 million? What is that going to do for around 36 teams and around 1000 players?" Badoer tweeted

"Is like Ks5300 for each player at most. I even doubt this amount will even find its way to those that need it the most. Wazito FC just got paid again in full with real money."

Earlier on, the Swede had stated he will not subject his players and staff to pay cuts.

"My thinking is when you have people working for you, you cannot decide not to pay them because there is a virus in the world, it would be very unfair for me to pull such a move," he said.

"They have families, they need to put food on the table and as such, I have to consider their welfare too.

"If I decide not to pay them because of the virus, their families will suffer because they cannot do any other job right now. I am showing solidarity and responsibility by paying them all their dues during this difficult period."

Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz have already subjected their players to 50% salary deductions.




