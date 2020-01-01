Wazito FC ordered by Fifa to compensate dismissed players Ksh 6M for breach of contract

The Kenyan top-tier side has been given 45 days to settle their debt or face the defined consequences

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side Wazito FC have been ordered to pay their illegally dismissed players more than six million shillings for breach of contract.

The Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, Liberian Augustine Otu, and DR Congo forward Piscas Muhindo were illegally dismissed and deserved compensation.

As a result, Bourhana has been handed $9600 compensation (Ksh1.04 million) for breach of contract while Otu has been handed $7800 (Ksh848,776) for the aforementioned reason.

Wazito have been ordered to pay Mansoor Ksh1,698,000 with Ksh370,000 outstanding remuneration. Paul Acquah will benefit Ksh2,165,806 plus Ksh150,000 remuneration while Muhindo has been handed Ksh1,040,000 and Ksh200,000 for outstanding remuneration.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions have been given 45 days to settle the aforementioned debts or face the consequences.

"In the event that the amount due, plus interest as established above is not paid by [Wazito] within 45 days, as from the notification by the Claimant of the relevant bank details to the Respondent, the following consequences shall arise:

"The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods," read part of the ruling obtained by Goal.

"The aforementioned ban mentioned will be lifted immediately and prior to its complete serving, once the due amount is paid.

"In the event that the payable amount as per in this decision is still not paid by the end of the ban of three entire and consecutive registration periods, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee."

In the current transfer window, the Kenyan outfit parted ways with several players who they deemed as surplus to requirements.

Among those dropped were long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba and Derrick Otanga.

The foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either. Kevin Omondi, who has also been serving as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, has been axed as well.

Paul Mungai Kiongera was also shown the door by the Nairobi-based side.