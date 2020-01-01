Wazito FC new signing Owino ready for debut against Posta Rangers

The promoted side have received a huge boost as they prepare to take on the Mailmen in a league match on Saturday

Wazito FC new signing Kennedy Owino has shaken off a knock and will be in contention to face Posta in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

Owino has been struggling with a knock he picked up two weeks ago during training but has been declared fit to play against the Mailmen.

“Owino is now fully fit. He has trained well this week and he is ready to play. He is available for selection should the coach decide to use him,” Wazito team physio Noel Mandi told the club’s official website.

Defender Dennis Sikhayi is also set to return after serving a one-match suspension. The right-back missed the match against AFC a fortnight ago for accumulating five yellow cards.

Other new signings like Whyvonne Isuza, Ronald Ashimoto, Alvin Ochieng, and Augustine Otu are all available for selection after the successful completion of their registration.

The promoted side will be keen to end a poor run of five matches without a win against the Mailmen.