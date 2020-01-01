Wazito FC must learn to kill off matches ‘as soon as they can’ – Hall

The British coach challenges the promoted side to make sure they kill off matches when they have the chance to do so

Wazito FC coach Stewart Hall has urged his players to finish off rivals as soon as they have the chance to do so in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The promoted side is on a recovery process after a poor start to the season and have seen their last match end in a 1-1 draw against title-chasing side .

A Paul Kiongera stoppage-time equaliser against the Brewers stretched the club’s unbeaten run in all competitions to four and for a third successive league match, they scored a last-minute goal.

“Our fighting spirit has been very good in recent games and that’s a good note after a very difficult first leg,” Hall is quoted by the club website.

“The boys have been fighting hard especially when we concede. It was the case against Kakamega in Kakamega and also against in Narok. After they got the equaliser, we fought hard and won.

“This was also the case against Tusker on Sunday and I am really happy with the boys’ show of character. Our confidence has been growing over the weeks and I am certain that we will begin to post good results consistently.”

Hall, however, wants to see more ruthlessness in front of goal and has urged the players to be killing off games as early as possible.

“We had a couple of chances against Tusker which we did not make use of and I want to once again challenge my strikers to be more clinical, let’s utilise these chances. We should kill off games as early as we can,” Hall continued.

Wazito will next face Zoo FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 2.