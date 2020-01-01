Wazito FC must be 'professional' against Egerton FC in Shield Cup

The KPL side will entertain the Division One club in an effort to secure a ticket to the Round of 16 of the domestic competition

Wazito FC head coach Stewart Hall has stated they must be very professional when they will take on Egerton FC in the FKF .

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will entertain the Divison One outfit on Saturday at Afraha Stadium and Hall has warned his players from underrating their opponents.

Noting the possibility of being knocked out by the minnows, the coach gave an example of the English where the Premier League giants have always been eliminated by lower league clubs.

“We have to make sure that we are very professional on Saturday in the cup match because we know we are playing a lower league team and it’s easy to be complacent, it’s easy to relax,” Hall told the club's portal.

“But you can’t do that, in the FA Cup in , big teams draw with small teams and small teams beat big teams. So, we have to make sure that we are 100% professional and 100% prepared."

The former and AFC coach stated he would field players who have not been getting enough playtime in the league matches.

“I want to make a couple of changes to the team but not many because it’s very important that we win,” Hall concluded.

Meanwhile, will face Kenpoly FC at Kasarani Stadium and coach William Muluya is confident they will triumph following their week-long preparations.

“The players have sufficiently trained and I believe they are more than capable to participate in the knockout stages of the FKF Betway Cup on Sunday and attain a positive result,” Muluya told the FKF official website.

On his part, striker Erick Kapaito said the step taken by gaming firm Betway to sponsor the domestic tournament will encourage other corporates to follow suit.

“I honestly feel it is a great move for Betway in sponsoring the Cup tournament as it offers a sense of motivation to the participating teams and also helps bring on board other sponsors in supporting Kenyan football,” said Sharks striker Kapaito.

Teams will battle during the weekend for a chance to progress to the Round of 16 of the competition.