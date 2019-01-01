Wazito FC missing Harambee Stars duo Masika and Omurwa - Hall

These two players are part of the team trying to defend the title in Uganda in the ongoing Cecafa Cup Challenge tournament

Wazito FC head coach Stewart Hall has admitted they will miss Musa Masika and Johnstone Omurwa who are away with Harambee Stars for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The two players have been part of 's delegation to the regional tournament and Hall, whose side slumped to a second consecutive loss, this time against on Wednesday, says they will miss the players.

“They have played in the earlier games [Wazito's matches] before and Musa [Masika] is a creative player and can help score goals while [Johnstone] Omurwa is a good and solid defender so their absence has affected us,” Hall told reporters.

“Injury cases have also affected our game.”

Although they lost their home match against the Brewers, Hall said he was satisfied by how they played the entirety of the game and hopes Wazito will continue with their fighting spirit going forward.

“The players we have now should give a fight like they did [against Tusker] because if we give such performances consistently then we will pick up more points than we drop but if you play as we did in Mombasa [against where they lost 4-1] then you will get nothing in the end,” the coach explained.

“So, at least we can take something from the Tusker defeat because the players showed spirit and were there for each other and we tried until the last minute to get at least a goal.”

Wazito will try not to concede another defeat when they will face on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.