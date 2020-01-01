Wazito FC learned lessons and adopted prudent transfer approach – Odhiambo

The club’s former midfielder feels the manner in which new players have been signed this time around springs from previous activities

Retired midfielder Eric Odhiambo has praised Wazito FC for what he calls a ‘prudent approach’ in the transfer window.

Wazito have signed 13 players and unlike in the previous transfer windows, they have signed players who are not famous and have not enjoyed more success at their previous clubs.

After signing big names and previous Kenyan Premier League winners like Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana, Wazito failed to make an instant impact in the top-tier and were lucky to avoid what had looked like an imminent relegation in the 2019/20 campaign.

“While fans love and expect big-name signings per se, Wazito have learned their lessons and adopted a prudent approach,” Odhiambo told the Wazito website.

“To sum it up, the club’s transfer activity is so far backed by club president Ricardo Badoer; they’ve signed young but established, under-the-radar transfers that draw fewer headlines but are very effective.

“Big headline signings feel a lot more like upper case capitals screaming in an environment that needs lower case thought. Important lessons have been learned and implemented.

“Fans love their club being active in the transfer market. It stirs the blood. It excites. It means the club is on the rise and ambitious. Thus, with the pressure of the tag ‘moneybags,’ all eyes have gazed at Wazito on how they’ve conducted their transfer dealings.”

Odhiambo also explained how pressure from fans may end up dictating how a particular club undertakes its transfer activities.

“Because of the popularity of transfer news, the prospect of acquiring a given player is more interesting than the actual player himself,” he added. “It’s strange.

“Look at the comments by fans on the club’s social media pages and you’ll notice a series of demands for new acquisitions or queries regarding why no signings have been made yet.

“Just like the actual playing of football itself, transfers attract wider interest, more discussion, more enthusiasm, and more debate.”

Wazito have signed Maurice Ojwang, Edwin Omondi, Steven Odhiambo and Fidel Origa from , Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, Peter Odhiambo from and Jackson Juma from AFC .

Others are Kevin Okumu from promoted side Nairobi City Stars, Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from , Mark Otieno from and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.