‘A goal you rarely see’ – Wazito FC’s Kimanzi lauds Oburu after Bidco United strike

The former Harambee Stars tactician was happy to see the former Ingwe forward notch a beautiful goal against the promoted side

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has described the winner from striker Vincent Oburu against Bidco United in an FKF Premier League match staged on Sunday as a "rare goal".

Oburu, who signed for Wazito from AFC at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, helped the Nairobi-based outfit to claim maximum points after he scored with the last kick of the game to secure a 2-1 win at Utalii grounds.

Oburu received the ball from the right-wing and danced through the Bidco United defence before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike past the Bidco keeper and into the net.

Kimanzi has now praised the striker for popping up with a "rare goal" which helped his team to win the tie that was headed for a 1-1 draw.

“It is a goal that you don’t see quite often and you must be so lucky to see such goals,” Kimanzi told Wazito Online. “I remember such goals were scored some years back by Dennis [Oliech], with a lot of power and precision.

‘So those are the kind of Oliech goals that we could see those days, with a lot of power and precision in it, you don’t see those goals nowadays.”

On explaining the crucial moment, Oburu said: “I was directed by my colleagues to hit the ball because my intention was to give a pass, but they shouted at me to shot and surprisingly the ball went inside the net.

“I am happy the goal caught the eyes of my coach, I did not know it was going to be a beauty, until my colleagues Whyvonne [Isuza] and Musa [Masika] asked me to unleash the ball instead of passing it.”

Prior to the game, Kimanzi had revealed his happiness at seeing his players respond positively in training, something he said had changed since he joined the side after replacing fired Fred Ambani.

“We have been taking it a game at a time and the mood when I took over there was some laziness in some of the players but that has greatly changed, even our mood is now very positive going into every match and my players are working hard,” Kimanzi told Wazito Online.

“It has been a very positive week with the team, at least now I have a team that can work together and they understand each other well, they know what they want and we have always had a positive mood and I think if we play well, believe ourselves, use the chances we will create and also be lucky enough, then we can win the match.”

The win enabled Wazito to move fourth on the 18-team table with 14 points from eight outings and will next face .