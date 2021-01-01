Wazito FC coach Kimanzi not surprised by Gor Mahia struggles, backs Tusker FC to win FKF Premier League title

The former Harambee Stars coach believes K'Ogalo can bounce back with strong mental ability and hinted why the Brewers might go all the way to win

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi insists it is not abnormal to see Gor Mahia struggling in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The reigning champions are eighth on the table with19 points from 13 matches; they have won six games, drawn one, and lost six as well.

Their most recent outing was against Posta Rangers where they lost by a solitary goal despite their opponents playing most of the game with 10 players after the sending off of Michael Apudo.

However, the veteran tactician concedes it is normal to see champions struggling.

"[Gor Mahia] are struggling, it is not abnormal in the game, it is very normal," Kimanzi told Goal.

"We are just about to see how powerful they are, mentally, to bounce back. But at the same time, they are creating an opportunity for other teams to fight for the same trophy."

The former Harambee Stars coach further insisted Tusker FC look like the team to beat in the ongoing campaign.

"At the moment, Tusker are the best team in the league; they are more fluent and have been winning without struggle," Kimanzi continued.

"Despite them losing a game recently [against Bidco United] they have a very good team balance and are fluent in whatever they want in a game.

"It seems they have discovered something that is working for them and especially in bringing in players who can help the team get results when they are struggling."

The 44-year-old went on to explain why the Brewers have been doing well, and also pointed out where his team Wazito are placed in the league pecking order.

"[Tusker's] defensive, midfield and attacking aspect is really working out well for them; it is a team they have built, not for six months but for some time," he added.

Article continues below

"Last season they were also pushing for the league title together with [Kakamega] Homeboyz up to the end meaning they have some continuation.

"But there are other teams coming up very well and I think Wazito are in that bracket. We are re-building but the question is can we rebuild and be competitive enough and it is what we are currently doing.

"We are pushing ourselves hard to ensure we remain competitive in the league."