‘Being back does not mean being ready’ – Wazito FC's Kimanzi concerned ahead of Sofapaka clash

The Nairobi club will be in Wundanyi for their first game after a 58-day suspension of the top-tier

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi has revealed his concern over his players’ fitness levels as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes.

Kimanzi said although they are back in action, it does not mean the players are ready yet for action. Wazito will be in Taita Taveta County to play Sofapaka at Wundanyi Stadium on Sunday.

“To be back and be ready are two different things. For one, everybody knows there was a lockdown and the lockdown also hit the training of teams,” Kimanzi told the club’s Facebook page.

“We are back yes but in terms of fitness, it will take a few weeks before our team gets to the level where we were before. We are back, the fixtures are on and the competition is stiff and one must keep on competing.

“But as I said earlier, we will compete but we do not feel that we are as ready as we were before. I am also expecting to see the players struggle throughout the moment.”

On his part, Wazito captain Bernard Ochieng said it would be quite important to have fighting spirit against Batoto ba Mungu and register a positive result.

“At home, we felt we were missing part of our daily activities but now we are back and motivated. We are happy the Premier League is back and we are happy to play once more,” the Harambe Stars defender said.

“We are going to give our best although we have had a few days of training. It is always about fighting and that is what we will do as we look for better results.”

Meanwhile, Dennis Ng’ang’a will not be available for the Nairobi club during the Sunday encounter. The left-back, who has been the most used player by Wazito since the season began, was injured on Thursday.

“Ng’ang’a got injured on Thursday and he will not be involved on Sunday. The other players are fit and available for the match,” team doctor Noel Mandi told the club’s website.

John Odhiambo and Joseph Odhiambo are the candidates that could fill the defender’s void. Ng’ang’a – who has scored one goal this season – is out with a knee ligament problem.