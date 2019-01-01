Wazito FC have contacted Ouna for their interim coach vacancy

The club is currently without a coach and reports have linked the former tactician with the job

Kenyan Premier League side ( ) Wazito FC are set to appoint Frank Ouna as head coach on an interim basis, Goal understands.

The promoted side is currently without a coach following the dismissal of Melis Medo on Thursday after reportedly falling out with management about a month after his appointment.

The players were not at ease working with the American owing to his outburst after a 2-1 loss to recently.

“All of them [defenders], all of them must go, including the keepers, you want the naked truth, all of them including the keepers will go," Medo reacted after his charges fell to Batoto ba Mungu.

Our source from Wazito has confirmed to Goal the club management is currently in talks with Ouna to salvage the situation until a permanent solution is reached.

"As it stands Wazito are without a coach following Medo's sacking," a source intimated to Goal on Thursday.

"Ouna knows the system and the management have contacted him regarding the coaching job but on an interim basis. Nothing has been made official but if the two parties agree, expect the announcement soonest."

The youthful tactician left Wazito for , but the latter team fired him after one season. Since then, the soft speaking tactician has been without a club.