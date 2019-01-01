Wazito FC eyeing NSL title and promotion to the Kenyan Premier League

However, Nairobi Stima can beat Wazito to the crown if results go their way, such as the big game at Camp Toyoyo

National Super League (NSL) side Wazito FC will be crowned champions if they collect maximum points against visiting St Joseph's Youth at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

The Fred Ambani led side is leading the table with 78 points and any kind of win will hand them their first ever title and automatic promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for next season.

Second-placed Kisumu All-Stars will be crowned if they win their final game against Thika United and Wazito drop points against their opponent. Thika United is already relegated and will want to leave the fans with something to remember.

Nairobi Stima have a chance to lift the crown but only if Wazito and All-Stars fail to collect maximum points against their opponents. The Powermen are third on the log with 77 points, same as second-placed Kisumu who have a superior goal difference.

The Yasin Mafuta led side will be away against Eldoret Youth who are a tough nut to crack when playing at home.

Sunday's fixture; Police vs Ushuru, Migori Youth vs Kangemi All-Stars, Fortune Sacco vs Modern Coast , Kibera Black Stars vs Nairobi City Stars, Green Commandos vs Coast Stima, Wazito vs St. Joseph's Youth, A. Police vs Bidco United, Thika United vs Kisumu All-Stars, Shabana vs Talanta and Eldoret Youth vs Nairobi Stima.