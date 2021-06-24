Wazito FC don't train to only defeat Gor Mahia in FKF Premier League - Kimanzi

K'Ogalo are now placed third on the league table with 38 points after 20 matches

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi insists his team is not in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League to compete with Gor Mahia, but all teams.

The Nairobi-based side held the reigning champions to a goalless draw on Wednesday at the Ruaraka Grounds.

K'Ogalo went into the fixture looking to cut KCB’s lead at the top of the 18-team table to two points but they could not break down a resilient Wazito side who missed several scoring opportunities.

Having won the first meeting by a solitary goal, Gor came into the match hoping to complete the double over their opponents but it was not the case.

What did Kimanzi say after the game?

"I thank the players for the game they have played," Kimanzi, the immediate former Harambee Stars coach, told Goal.

"We are not in the league to train on how to defeat only Gor Mahia, we are here to train to become more competitive.

"Like on Wednesday, we managed to have better stats in terms of possession and chances created which shows we are doing well in terms of development. The players are positively taking what we are coaching them and their confidence in the technical team.

"We are not far from where we want to be."

What did Gor Mahia's Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto say?

"It was a tough game, Wazito played very well, they are fresh because they did not play last weekend and we played. For that reason, they started the game better," the Portuguese said.

"The first 20 minutes were difficult for us, but after that, we improved, not the way we would have liked but we created some scoring chances. I laud our goalkeeper Gad [Mathews] who did a great job and the point collected can make a difference.

"The commitment from the players is good, all players worked a lot to make sure we do not concede and we collected a point."

After Wednesday's draw, Gor Mahia are now third on the table with 38 points from the 20 matches they have played, while Wazito are ninth with 27.