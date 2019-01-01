Wazito FC docked points for fielding an ineligible player against Kisumu All-Stars

Wazito have been dealt a major blow in their quest to earn promotion to the KPL after being docked three points

National Super League side Wazito FC have been docked three points after fielding an ineligible player in the 4-0 win against Kisumu All-Stars last weekend.

The Kisumu-based side had written a protest letter to the Football Federation (FKF) after their visitors fielded Teddy Osok, who had accumulated a total of five yellow cards and was suspended as a result.

Earlier, Wazito head coach Fred Ambani had dismissed the claim, saying he had accumulated only four cards.

“We have our records that clearly indicate Osok has accumulated four yellow cards," Ambani told Goal after the match.

"We could not be that naive to field him knowing he is ineligible. All we want is the federation to tell us where the fifth card came from. We cannot field a suspended player."

However, the Federation has found Wazito guilty of the accusations and as a result, All-Stars have been awarded three points and a two-goal win.

“They [Wazito] fielded a suspended player, and the rules are clear. We cannot change them to favour one side,” a source in FKF told Goal on Thursday.

“Kisumu All-Stars have been awarded the three points and Wazito docked the same."

Following the new development, All-Stars have gone top of the NSL table with 57 points, one more than second-placed Ushuru.

Nairobi Stima are third with 55 points, level with fourth-placed Wazito, who have an inferior goal difference.