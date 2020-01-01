Wazito FC defender Owino announces retirement

The 33-year old versatile player has hung his boots owing to a nagging knee injury

Wazito FC defender Dan Owino has retired from professional football at the age of 33 years.

The versatile player has been with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side for a decade and has been part of the journey from lower to upper tiers. The full-back has been out owing to a knee injury which has eventually forced him out of the game.

"I have decided to call it a day; it is hard to say goodbye to my biggest dream [football] but I have to due to a niggling knee injury," Owino is quoted by the club's website.

"I feel it is time to move on to other things. It has been a decade at the club, I have been part of every achievement and challenge. We moved from the lower leagues to the top tier over the years. I am proud to have been part of all that. Making our debut in the Kenyan Premier League in 2018 was the highlight of my career I will always cherish that."

The soft speaking player has also expressed his appreciation to his former teammates for what they have managed to achieve together.

"To my former and current teammates, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the good and bad times we shared. To all the staff, the fans and everyone associated with Wazito football club, I want to say thank you," Owino concluded.

Article continues below

The 33-year old has been with Wazito since 2010 after joining from Ushuru FC.