Wazito FC could have defended Gor Mahia's soft goal - Ouna

The assistant tactician believes his charges played well against K'Ogalo despite losing by a solitary strike

Wazito FC assistant coach Frank Ouna feels his team conceded a soft goal against in Saturday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

Despite putting up an improved performance, the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions were undone by a second-half header by Charles Momanyi.

It could have been 2-0 but the officials wrongly waved play-on after Lawrence Juma thought he had scored from 25-yards - the ball crossed the line but the officials thought otherwise.

"We conceded a very soft goal, I think we could have done better defensively to avoid conceding," Ouna told Goal on Sunday.

"We are rebuilding and we can take positives from the game; I believe a draw could have been a fair result for us. Defensively we were solid but our problem was in the final third where we lost possession. It changed a little when we introduced Ali Abondo, but the damage had already been done."

Ouna could not hide his delight owing to the way Dennis Sikhayi and Dennis Ng'ang'a played on debut.

"[Sikhayi] put a man of the match performance and Ng'ang'a was solid at the back as well. Gor Mahia use their wings to play but the two stopped those wingers well. Even my center backs had a good game, we will focus on our attack and improve in our next match," the tactician concluded.

Wazito have collected just 11 points from their 15 league games.