Wazito FC confirm departure of Nizigiyimana & Sibomana

The KPL newcomers are in the process of rebuilding once again after massive activity in the last transfer window which seems not to have worked

Wazito FC have confirmed the departure of six players ahead of the January transfer window.

The six have been released just before the short transfer window opens on January 1 and the club's team manager Bramwell Makotsi said the release of Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana, Gad Mathews Otieno, Mansoor Safi, John Mutua and Tayo Odongo are because they did not perform up to expectations.

“We can confirm that the players have left the club due to performance-related reasons,” Makotsi told Goal.

“We want to thank them for their service to Wazito FC and wish them well for the future.”

The team manager further added they are in the process of bringing in more players to address the weaknesses they perceive to be bedevilling the club so far.

“We want to strengthen our weak areas. We have identified some good players and we are in talks with them and their clubs,” Makotsi continued.

“Their identities will be revealed in due course.

Nizigiyimana and Sibomana were specifically brought in the last transfer window to help Wazito launch a Kenyan Premier League ( ) title charge, but it seems they failed to live up to expectations. The duo both won the league title during their respective times at .

Wazito have already entered their mid-season break after playing all their round one matches. They are 13th on the log after 14 matches and have 11 points from two wins and five draws. They have faltered seven times.