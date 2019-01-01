Wazito FC coach Medo vows to sack all defenders and keepers after Sofapaka defeat

The newcomers’ boss is irritated with the team’s defending after they succumbed to a defeat against Batoto ba Mungu in the league

Wazito FC coach Melis Medo has promised sweeping changes in the team’s backline after they lost to on Sunday.

The league’s newcomers’ suffered a 2-1 defeat against Batoto ba Mungu with striker Kepha Aswani and Brian Naykan notching the goals while Joe Waithera grabbed their consolation.

Aswani gave Sofapaka the lead in the 36th minute when he tapped in after his initial shot had been stopped by Kevin Omondi. Waithera equalised for Wazito in the 41st minute after he superbly controlled a Musa Masika cross before firing past Sofapaka's goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

It took Batoto ba Mungu just another three minutes to reclaim their lead when Nyakan directed Aswani's cross into the net.

Medo, who was overseeing his second match as Wazito coach, now says the team will need a total overhaul in defence if they are to challenge for any silverware this season.

“All of them [defenders], all of them must go, including the keepers, you want the naked truth, all of them including the keepers will go,” an agitated Medo told reporters after the match played at Narok Stadium.

“You cannot be a keeper without talking, you cannot be a bus driver without the steering wheel, all of them will have to go, I am just saying it out and that is the truth.

“We have issues in the defence and some people actually need to go home, we have been ready, have been practising [on straight forward things] and I get mad when we commit mistakes from what we have been working hard and training on. [We] gave away two easy goals.

“It is sad but I still have faith in the team and I hope we can still make up and catch up because the league is a bit tricky this season, most of the teams are struggling, this season there is something in it, and I hope things will pick up as we go on from here.”