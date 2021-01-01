Wazito FC coach Kimanzi: I am not special

The tactician concedes the team started their campaign badly but everyone has worked hard to turn the season around

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi has lauded his team stating they are special since they are ready to learn and give everything on the pitch.

The Nairobi-based charges are enjoying their best-ever start in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and the tactician, who took over from Fred Ambani, has been lauded for it. However, the 44-year-old has insisted his players should be lauded for their good run.

"I am not special; the group I have been working with turns to be special in between. This is because the players are ready to learn and to give everything on the pitch," Kimanzi told Goal.

"We have been pushing and to see if we can have a good start especially in having good results. We are building a team and also trying to learn a lot together; from players and the technical bench as well with the intentions of picking positives."

The 2018/19 National Super League champions are currently placed sixth on the top-tier table after 14 games. They have managed seven wins, three draws, and four losses, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12.

Despite having a decent run and collecting 24 points, the immediate former Harambee Stars coach explains why it has not been a walk in the park for his charges.

"We started [the season] badly, but we knew we would get results, that we were not far from the way we were playing other teams," Kimanzi continued.

"Sometimes it might turn out to be the opposite, you give your best and not get rewarded but on most occasions, when you work harder you get rewarded. It is special for me when a group trusts in whatever you are building. It is the motivation any coach needs."

Kimanzi further insisted Tusker FC look like the team to beat in the ongoing campaign.

"At the moment, Tusker are the best team in the league; they are more fluent and have been winning without struggle," the tactician said earlier on.

"Despite them losing a game recently [against Bidco United] they have a very good team balance and are fluent in whatever they want in a game.

"It seems they have discovered something that is working for them and especially in bringing in players who can help the team get results when they are struggling."