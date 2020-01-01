Wazito FC coach Hall reveals dissatisfaction despite huge victory over Zoo FC

The KPL newbies recorded an impressive win but the tactician pointed out aspects they are still struggling with

Wazito FC head coach Stewart Hall has revealed why he was not much impressed by how they played against Zoo FC on Sunday despite recording a 4-1 victory.

Wazito were rampant in both halves and picked up another win over Zoo, but Hall explained there are aspects of training his players are still struggling to implement.

“It is not the game I expected,” Hall told Kenyan Premier League ( ) Online TV.

More teams

“The players gave the ball away too much but I am happy with the pressing and hard work we exhibited.

“I am not happy with the technical performance, the passing, receiving and the movement on the ball they were not good as we also gave the ball away too much.

“It does not matter who you play against you will surely have problems when you give the ball away too much.”

Hall also responded to claims by Zoo head coach Herman Iswekha that Pual Kiongera's goal was contentious as he alleged the scorer was in an offside position.

“We thought their [Collins Neto's] goal was contentious too when it bounced over the goalkeeper and we also thought their player was in an offside position. But you have to see them in replays before you make a decision,” responded the tactician.

“I am not sure at the moment.”

Wazito have now avoided defeats in the last five matches; four in the KPL and one in the and Hall has explained what could be the reason for their improved results.

“I am happy with the points especially given the fact that we are building," he continued.

Article continues below

“I did not expect it to be smooth and perfect but we are building something and we are a work in progress as I have been saying.

“We are going to have ups and downs and I am not expecting all players to be perfect at the same time. But they have to work hard and everything will be okay. This is exactly what we are trying to do on the pitch.”

Wazito will face in the next KPL tie at Kenyatta Stadium.