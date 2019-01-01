Wazito FC coach Fred Ambani on the club's readiness for the KPL

The youthful tactician believes the promoted side will bag maximum points against the Sugar Millers in their league opener on Saturday

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani believes his team is ready for their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener against on Saturday.



The 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer window and their preparations have been unmatched.



The youthful tactician is confident his charges have what it takes to claim a win on Saturday against their visitors.



“We have had a good pre-season, shaping up for the new season, and we are ready for Saturday's game,” Ambani told Goal on Thursday.



“Most of our players are available for selection and it is up to the technical bench to come up with a winning squad.



“It has been a competitive pre-season for all the players and I believe those given a chance will step up and help us get our first points this season.”



"Just like us, [Nzoia] want to win meaning they will push for it as well, so we have to go into the game with the right mentality.”



The two teams will play at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday.