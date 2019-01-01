Wazito FC captain Ochieng and Nizigiyimana to miss clash against Chemelil Sugar
Wazito FC have confirmed two of their key players will miss the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clash against Chemelil Sugar on Saturday.
Skipper Bernard Ochieng has been ruled out because of injury while former Gor Mahia defender Karim Nizigiyimana will not be involved after he was sent off against Kariobangi Sharks in their last league match.
Wazito have confirmed the latest development on their website through their team physio Noel Mandi: “Our captain Bernard Ochieng will miss the game against Chemelil at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos through injury.
“The defender picked up a head injury during our last outing against Kariobangi Sharks and has since been ruled out of the match against the Sugar Millers. He will, however, be available for selection when we play Bandari next weekend.”
On Nizigiyimana, Mandi said: “Nizigiyimana who started the game against Kariobangi Sharks is also out of Saturday’s tie. The right-back was sent off during the match and will serve a mandatory one-match suspension.”
Meanwhile, Mansoor Safi, Teddy Osok, Abouba Sibomana, Zachary Gathu, John Mutua and Erick Odhiambo remain long-term absentees.