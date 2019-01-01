Wazito FC captain Gicheru ruled out for four months

The player will not be in the team squad for the start of the new season after he sustained a knee injury in training

Wazito FC have been dealt a major blow ahead of the new season after their captain Dennis Gicheru suffered a knee injury.

The towering defender was instrumental for the team's promotion to the top tier, and many expected him to lead the team when the top tier kicks off next month.

The club has confirmed through its official portal the captain will be out for four months.

Gicheru will require surgery to help him heal faster, but he has assured the fans he will be better.

“Injuries are normal in football. We, however, have a good team which is shaping and gelling well. There is no need to worry, I will be back stronger than ever,” Gicheru is quoted by the club website.

As a result, coach Fred Ambani will have to start the season with new signing Bernard Ochieng, who was signed from .

The promoted side is aiming at starting the season on a high note and is in the market for experienced players.