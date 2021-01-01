Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer admits salary delay at club

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League is currently suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has admitted they had struggled to pay players in the last month but the issue has already been sorted.

The Nairobi-based Football Kenya Federation Premier League charges are deemed as one of the most stable clubs in the country, and the news of delayed salaries came as a shock to many, including the players.

However, the Swede investor has now taken to his Twitter account, explaining how there was a problem that led to only a March salary delay.

"People with a hidden agenda spreading false information regarding Wazito FC player salaries," Ricardo tweeted.

"We always make sure to pay on time every time. The fact is that we were late with March salaries due to bank transfer issues. The matter has been solved."

A senior player from the club had confirmed to Goal they had not been paid.

"We have to be worried because of what is going on, it has never happened that we go for two months without pay," the Goal source said.

"We have received our allowances but for the salaries, we are in the dark. The management has not told us anything so we have to wait hoping things will be solved as soon as possible."

The FKF Premier League is currently suspended owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.

"To avert a national health crisis and upon the advice of the national security council, the council of governors, and also in keeping with the recommendations of the national emergency response committee on Covid-19, I hereby issue the public order No. 2 of 2021 on the coronavirus pandemic," President Uhuru Kenyatta's statement obtained by Goal read.

"That all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are suspended within the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru until further notice.

"That all sporting activities are hereby suspended, similarly operations of sporting and recreational facilities including member clubs are suspended until it is otherwise directed.

"That in line with the directive on public gatherings including social gatherings, the following measures are to come into effect commencing midnight on Friday, 26th March 2021."