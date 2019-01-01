Wazito FC boss Badoer praises Medo appointment and threatens underperforming players

The club's boss says the arrival of the coach is the best thing but wants his players to up their game or risk being shown the door soon

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has boasted following his decision to replace Fred Ambani with coach Melis Medo.

Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi were shown the door in October and now Badoer says the move was a masterstroke as he brought Medo on board.

Although Wazito have picked up just one win under Medo, it seems the former and Mount United coach has already earned faith from his boss.

"Handpicking coach Medo is another genius move by me. I am awesome," Badoer said on his Twitter handle.

Coach Melis Medo, Lloyd Wahome, David Oswe and Mike Oduor speak ahead of tomorrow's game against Sofapaka in Narok#Wazito4Life #SOFWAZ pic.twitter.com/cSuNTgHOxM — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) November 9, 2019

The boss went on to urge the players to perform better going forward or risk being shown the exit door during the upcoming transfer window.

"Tomorrow [against Sofapaka] is show time and it is going to be a do or die fight. Each Wazito player has to perform 110% as the transfer window is just around the corner," he continued.

Meanwhile, Medo claimed Wazito have seen an incredible improvement since his arrival and has called on support from every quarter in the club.

"We have a very good squad and the support is there from everybody in the club. We are now trying to change our approach to games and our attitude towards the ball," Medo told the club website.

"It is not always about the guy with the ball, it is also about the player without the ball from both sides of the field. Whether he is in the last or in the first and middle third of the pitch, communication is very important for players irrespective of where they are.

"Initially, there was less communication and that is not the case now as we are no longer playing football with our mouth. The legs are doing the work more than ever and I am happy about this."

The tactician also spoke about his expectations on Sunday's clash against his former side Sofapaka at Narok Stadium.

"It is going to be a very intensive game as sides are going for three points. Personally, I am ready and I feel the squad is also ready and this is going to be a very nice game to watch," he noted.