Wazito FC boosted by draw against Kakamega Homeboyz - Omurwa

The stalemate helped the KPL newbies end a seven-match losing streak and the defender feels they did a good job

Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa has praised his teammates for drawing 1-1 against title contenders Kakamega Homboyz on Sunday.

A stoppage-time strike by Derrick Otanga helped the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions earn a point against Kakamega and ultimately end their losing streak stemming the last seven matches.

“It’s definitely a huge confidence boost for everyone after such a long poor run. Getting a point against Homeboyz, a side that had won its last four games and are among the title contenders is commendable,” Omurwa told the club's website.

The Harambee Stars defender added they picked up a point at Bukhungu because they fought after Christopher Masinza had punished them to give Kakamega Homeboyz the lead.

“The fighting spirit was very good, even when trailing, the boys kept fighting, no one in the team wanted to lose. We still believed that we could get something out of the match and luckily it came in the last minute of the game, it’s the least we deserved,” he added.

Omurwa captained the side as Bernard Ochieng and Lloyd Wahome were not available and he spoke about his feeling after wearing the armband.

“I think I was born a leader and a chance to skipper the team is one that I cherish. Hopefully, I can lead the team to a couple of wins in our next few assignments,” he stated.

Wazito will face on February 8 at Narok Stadium as they try and get a third win, which has proved elusive, since promotion to the top-flight.

Wazito are currently 14th on the log with 12 points after drawing six games and losing 11.