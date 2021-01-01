Wazito FC banned by Fifa from signing players after breach of contracts

In the past, 13-time league champions AFC Leopards were also banned from signing players for the same mistake

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito FC have been banned from signing players in the forthcoming three transfer windows after failure to compensate players who were released.

In October 2020, The Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, Liberian Augustine Otu, and DR Congo forward Piscas Muhindo were illegally dismissed and deserved compensation.

As a result, the 2018/19 National Super League champions were to compensate them in excess of six million shillings for breach of contract. But nothing has been done prompting the world football organising body to crack the whip.

"We refer to the above-mentioned matter and acknowledge receipt of the attached correspondence for the parties’ perusal," read part of the letter addressed to the club and obtained by Goal.

"We take due note that in its correspondence, the Creditor informs us that the Debtor has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision of Fifa.

"In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa at the beginning of the next registration period.

"Moreover, and in accordance with point 6. of the aforementioned decision, Debtor´s member association is requested to implement on the Debtor at the beginning of the next registration period, a ban from registering new players at the national level."

In the initial communication, Wazito had been given 45 days to settle the players' debts or face the consequences.

"In the event that the amount due, plus interest as established above is not paid by [Wazito] within 45 days, as from the notification by the Claimant of the relevant bank details to the Respondent, the following consequences shall arise:

"The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods," read part of the ruling obtained by Goal.

"The aforementioned ban mentioned will be lifted immediately and prior to its complete serving, once the due amount is paid.

"In the event that the payable amount as per in this decision is still not paid by the end of the ban of three entire and consecutive registration periods, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee."