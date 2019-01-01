Wazito FC are starting to believe after beating Zoo FC - Ambani

The coach admits their first win of the season has raised the players' morale, after a bumpy start to their campaign back in the top-flight

Wazito FC players will be relieved after their win against Zoo FC, head coach Fred Ambani has stated.

After a run of three matches without a win, the star-studded side managed to beat Zoo on September 29 and now Ambani says his charges will draw motivation going into Saturday's clash against .

“When you play well but you don’t get the desired result sometimes it affects your confidence. Last weekend’s win was very vital because it gave my boys the much-needed self-belief. When you approach matches confidently, the chances of getting the desired results are high,” Ambani told the club's website.

Wazito have never lost to Mathare United, a record which includes three previous meetings.

In their debut season in the , Wazito won the first match against the Slum Boys before drawing 3-3 in their second leg meeting. They then managed a 4-1 victory in a pre-season meeting in August.

“We are going for maximum points because we want to build on last weekend’s win and get the three points on Saturday. We know it will not be easy because we face a tough side but we are going to give our best to earn maximum points,” Ambani concluded.