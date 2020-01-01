Wazito FC will be very easy for Posta Rangers to beat - Omollo

The tactician is confident of getting maximum points against his struggling opponents

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has promised to inflict Wazito FC with another league loss when the two teams meet next weekend in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

While the Mailmen have been doing relatively well in the top tier, their opponents have had a rough time and have lost their last six matches. The former international believes his charges will make a meal out of Wazito when the two sides clash on January 25.

"[Wazito] will be an easy game for us, their chances of getting anything from us are slim," the confident Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

"Currently we are on form and the spirit within the team is high but as for Wazito, it is opposite. Their regular changes have destabilized the team and it will take time before they bounce back. It will be a very easy game for us."

The coach has however made it clear his team will not underrate their opponents.

"Despite us coming into the match as clear favourites, we will give our best on the pitch and capitalize on our chances. We will not give them a chance to hurt us especially at the back," Omollo concluded.

are currently on 25 points after 17 matches, 14 more than Wazito who are five positions lower.