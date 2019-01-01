Wazito FC appoint injured Dennis Gicheru as the club's chief executive officer

The defender has been personally promoted after playing a pivotal and successful role in the pursuit of his club's KPL promotion last season

Wazito FC have appointed defender Dennis Gicheru as the club’s new chief executive officer.

Gicheru underwent knee surgery last month and is expected to miss a huge chunk of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) first round of action. He was part of the team which fought for promotion back to the top-tier at the end of the 2018/19 season.

“The club is pleased to announce the appointment of captain [Dennis] Gicheru as the new club chief executive officer with immediate effect,” Wazito announced on Thursday.

The club's president Ricardo Badoer hailed the appointment of Gicheru and revealed the player has been given the option of continuing with his playing career when he fully recovers.

“As part of our policy of nurturing and exposing talents outside the realm of active football, we have appointed Gicheru as our executive officer as he recovers from his injury,” Ricardo told the club's website.

“Let it be noted the club has given him the option to either pursue his football career once he recovers or to fully decide to take up the role.

“We wish him well as he undertakes his new duties geared towards scaling the club to greater heights.”

Article continues below

On his part, Gicheru hopes to help the KPL newcomers achieve their targets.

“This is entirely a new field but it’s one I believe I can excel in. I will work with everyone within and outside the Wazito family to ensure the club is successful on and off the pitch,” Gicheru is quoted by the website.

Wazito will play their first away match against on September 14 at Moi Stadium after drawing 1-1 to in the opener.