Wazito FC and Ulinzi Stars boosted by players returning from injury

The Soldiers welcome four players back to the team while the newcomers have seen their dependable defender Ochieng return

Wazito FC have received a big injury boost as defender Bernard Ochieng has been passed fit for the midweek clash against Kisumu All-Stars.

The Kenyan international has been out for the last three weeks but will be in contention for a starting berth as he travelled with the team to Kisumu after shrugging off a knee injury.

His last match was against Posta in Narok on October 27 where they drew 0-0.

"Bernard [Ochieng] is back in the team. He has trained without any difficulties and he is available for selection if the coach will need him,” Wazito's physiotherapist Noel Mandi told the club's website.

Coach Melis Medo will miss winger Mansoor Safi due to a soft tissue injury.

“Mansoor [Safi] has a soft tissue injury on his foot and he will not be available for the game. He has not been training with the rest of the team but it’s not a bad injury and he should be able to resume training in a few days,” Mandi added.

Meanwhile, four players have returned from injury for ahead of their Thursday clash against .

Goalkeeper James Saruni, striker Enosh Ochieng, and defenders Omar Mbongi and Cyril Nasiali have all returned, giving coach Benjamin Nyangweso an easy task of picking his next starting line-ups.

Both Saruni and Nasiali have not featured in any game this season as they were recovering from knee injuries. Ochieng missed AFC and matches but is back and ready to improve on his goal tally of three.

Mbongi has missed the last four matches and his return is expected to beef up Ulinzi Stars' defence.

Midfielder Ibrahim Shambi is the only player missing for the Soldiers after picking a muscular problem during their tie against Bandari.

Finally, resurgent will have to be without Brian Magonya and Tevin Omutere as they are set to undergo knee surgeries.

They have not played a single game this season with midfielder Magonya suffering a left knee injury while Omutere has a right knee problem.



“Magonya had a doctor’s appointment after which we will know when he will undergo the surgery and Omutere was to take an MRI scan for us to know the seriousness of the injury before we take him for surgery,” Sofapaka's team manager Hillary Echesa told the club's website.