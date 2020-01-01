Wazito FC again! Ouna and Makotsi shown the door by club

The duo becomes the latest to be fired as the top management struggles to get the club afloat in the top-tier

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have fired assistant coach Frank Ouna and team manager Bramell Makotsi.

The changes have been made by the management in a bid to turn the fortunes around in the top tier.

A senior source from the club who did not wish to be named has confirmed the changes which were effected on Monday morning.

"[Frank Ouna] is no longer with the team, he has been dismissed for not effectively advising the coach [Stewart Hall] while Makotsi [Bramwell] is accused of making a signing error which might see the club lose hundreds of thousands," a source told Goal on Monday.

"The team has not gelled as it should, the top management feels Ouna has let the coach do all the work, and is not offering advice despite knowing the players well.

"Makotsi is blamed for hurriedly concluding an Isuza [Whyvonne] deal from AFC without taking into consideration the nitty-gritty details and the club will suffer a big loss."

Ouna was brought on board two months ago alongside Hall to help the team do better in the KPL. However, things are not looking good as the 2018/19 NSL champions have now gone six matches without a win.

Our effort to reach club CEO Dennis Gicheru and Ouna for comment were futile as our calls went unanswered.