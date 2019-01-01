Wazito FC 0-1 AFC Leopards: Makwatta's penalty hands Ingwe first win

The former Ulinzi Stars striker struck his first goal of the season in their third KPL match played on Saturday

AFC have secured their first win in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after beating Wazito FC 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

John Makwatta scored the all-important goal for the former KPL champions as they chased a win after losing their first match and drawing the second.

Hansel Ochieng's 28th-minute header flew inches wide as AFC Leopards threats at Wazito increased. Makwatta did well to beat Abouba Sibomana before setting up Ochieng who had also proved hard to be contained by the KPL newcomers.

Kevin Omondi was denied Whyvonne Isuza in the 32nd minute after the AFC Leopards midfielder made his way past Johnstone Omurwa and Bernard Ochieng. Omondi dived to his left to block Isuza's low drive and goal-bound shot.

Ingwe's goalkeeper was tested in the 33rd minute as Michael Oduor's long-range shot somewhat caught him by surprise. Ochan reacted quickly to parry the ball not far away but he was lucky as Isaac Kipyegon was around and managed to clear it further.

The Ugandan international saved his teammates again in the 39th minute as Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah's shot deflected off Soter Kayumba and appeared to be headed to the top corner.

Victor Ndinya headed wide in the 56th minute despite cleverly beating the offside flag. AFC Leopards' defenders allowed the Wazito forward to proceed to head the ball and were lucky to see it fly wide as the referee's flag stayed down.

Derrick Otanga failed to just tap in for Wazito's possible opener in the 59th minute after Acquah sprayed the ball on his way. He was immediately replaced by Elvis Rupia.

Makwatta scored AFC Leopards' goal in the 75th minute from the spot. The scorer was brought down by Wazito's captain Bernard Ochieng and the 2016 KPL's top scorer did not make a mistake.

The result means Wazito are yet to pick a win after their ambitious spending in the transfer market.

Wazito FC XI: Onyango Kevin, Nizigiyimana Karim, Ochieng Bernard, Sibomana Abouba, Ndinya Victor, Otanga Derrick, Asembeka Amos, Oduor Michael, Acquah Paul, Omurwa Johnstone, Osok Teddy,

Subs: Njunge Steve, Wahome Lloyd, Rupia Elvis, Owino Dan, Musa Brian, Ali Hassan, Mutamba Pistone.

AFC Leopards XI: Benjamin Ochan, Denis Shikayi, Soter Kayumba, Robert Mudenyu, Isaac Kipyegon, Collins Shichenje, Tresor Ndikumana, Eugene Mukangula, Whyvonne Isuza, Hansel Ochieng, John Mark Makwatta.

Subs: Owade Ezekiel, Shivachi Collins, Boniface Mukhekhe, Ismailia Diarra, Brian Marita, Vincent Oburu, Clyde Senaji.