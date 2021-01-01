Wazito FC 0-0 Bandari: Substitute Mosha rescues Dockers at Kasarani

A change made by Casa Mbungo in the second half proved vital as the visitors went home with a point to keep them above their rivals

Wazito FC and Bandari fought to share points from a 2-2 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

Michael Owino and Kevin Kimani scored for Wazito while Bandari got their goals from William Wadri and Benjamin Mosha.

Whyvonne Isuza, who eventually emerged as the club's man of the match, would have scored in the second minute but his effort flew over the bar after he was set through by Rooney Onyango.

Another chance for Wazito came in the 12th minute when they won a free-kick that was taken by Ali Hassan who missed the target. Maurice Ojwang did well to block Wiliam Wadri - who has been impressive for Bandari and won the February player of the month award - from breaking the deadlock in favour of the visitors in the 33rd minute.

Kimani was introduced in the 50th minute for Hassan as Wazito threw more men in front in search of an opener.

Wadri scored his sixth goal of the season in the first minute of added time from the spot after Harambee Stars forward Abdallah Hassan was brought down. Bandari's Collins Agade was yellow-carded in the 46th minute after a rushed challenge.

The home side - after a number of misses - equalised in the 56th minute through Owino's effort. Isuza did well to create some space before he squared the ball for the scorer who found the back of the net after beating an on-rushing Justin Ndikumana.

Kimani, who retained his place in the Harambee Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, put Wazito in front in the first minute after the hour mark. The winger took a free-kick just outside the area and no one from the Bandari side could stop the clinically delivered effort.

Darius Msagha was replaced by Mosha in the 72nd minute, a change that brought a tangible impact for Mbungo's side a few minutes later. Mosha equalised for the Dockers in the 75th minute to punish Francis Kimanzi's side who fancied ball possession without launching any real threat.

A minute after Bandari found the equaliser, Kimanzi made two changes; he introduced Johnstone Omurwa and Vincent Oburu in place of Amos Asembeka and Boniface Omondi. His next change was effected in the 83rd minute when Erick Otieno came on to replace Fidel Origa.

The draw ensured Wazito did not go above Bandari on the log as two points will still separate them before the next matchday.

Wazito FC XI: Opiyo, Onyango, Ng'ang'a, Ochieng, Ojwang, Origa, Asembeka, Ali, Omondi, Owino, Isuza.

Subs: B. Otieno, D. Otieno, Kimani, Oburu, Masika, Omurwa, E. Otieno, Odhiambo, Musa.

Bandari XI: Ndikumana, Siraj, Mulumba, Guya, Atariza, Agade, Namasakha, Msagha, Keegan, Abdallah.

Subs: Wanyika, Otewa, Iddi, Chacha, Washe, Mosha, Lugogo, Kasumba, Mwita.