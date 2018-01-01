Wazito fall as Shabana FC recover from the fall

Shabana FC bounced back from their heartbreaking barren draw against Migori Youth with a 2-0 win over Kibera Black Stars in the National Super League match played at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

After a barren first half, The Glamour Boys’ play maker Hamis Hadi opened the scoring midway through the second half before Nixon Amulundu doubled the lead. The result took Gilbert Selebwa’s side joint top with Ushuru, who have a better goal difference.

Wazito FC got a reality check at Ruaraka on the same day after falling to Ken Kenyatta led Ushuru FC.

The taxmen scored their goals courtesy of Yahama Brian and Ayugi Victor to ensure the team goes top of the table at the expense of Wazito.

At Thika Stadium, Thiks United defeated Green Commandos 2-1 to revive their promotion hopes after a poor start.

The milkmen went ahead in the 46th minute courtesy of Mwiti Stephen before Mandela Makuto leveled in the 54th minute. The hosts struck the winner in the 68th minute through Mwiti.

In other results, Nairobi City Stars and Kisumu All Stars battled to a one all draw. Migori Youth and Eldoret Youth played to a barren draw in another match played on Sunday.