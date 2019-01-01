Wazito could be docked points for allegedly fielding an ineligible player

The KPL club has to wait for the Football Kenya Federation Disciplinary Committee to make a decision on the matter

National Super League (NSL) side Kisumu All-Stars have appealed the 4-0 defeat against Wazito FC, claiming the latter team fielded a suspended player.

According to the Kisumu-based side, Teddy Osok was ineligible to play against them after accumulating a total of five yellow cards.

“They, Wazito, knew Osok was suspended because the federation had communicated the same earlier, but the player was still fielded. All we want is justice and that is why we have filed an appeal against Wazito. It is a straightforward case here,” Oduor told Goal in an interview.

When reached for comment, Wazito head coach Fred Ambani said that his team could not afford to make such a mistake at this level.

“We have our records that clearly indicate that Osok has accumulated four yellow cards. We could not be that naive to field him knowing he is ineligible. All we want is the federation to tell us where the fifth card came from. We cannot field a suspended player."

The case is set for a hearing on April 24 and if found guilty, Wazito will forfeit points. That would be a huge blow to their quest to earn promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next season.