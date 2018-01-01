Wazito extends unbeaten run as Police and Administration Police share spoil

Kennedy Ayako scored the lone goal as Wazito nicked a fourth win in four matches

A Martin Mutua’s brace helped Kenya Police twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw with Administration Police in an entertaining National Super League match.

Herbert Okoth had put AP on the front foot early in the match, but Mutua would restore parity to see the first half ended 1-1 in the battle of the law enforces.

Mutua completed a brace after Douglas Museve put AP in the lead upon resumption in an entertaining draw.

Wazito, meanwhile, became the only side to have maintained a perfect start to their season following their 1-0 win over Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo.

Article continues below

Kennedy Ayako scored the lone goal as Wazito nicked a fourth win in four matches.

Midweek Results: Green Commandos 0-3 Ushuru (Bukhungu Stadium), Thika United 1-1 Fortune Sacco (Thika Stadium), Bidco United 1-1 Nairobi City Stars (Thika Stadium), Shabana 0-0 Migori Youth (Gusii Stadium), Eldoret Youth 2-0 Kangemi All-Stars (Walkover), Nairobi Stima 4-0 Modern Coast Rangers (Karuturi Grounds), Administration Police 2-2 Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo), FC Talanta 1-1 Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo), Wazito 1-0 Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo), Kisumu All Stars 0-0 St. Joseph’s Youth (Moi Stadium Kisumu)