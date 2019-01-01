Wazito coaching target Medo is in Kenya to complete his move

The former Batoto ba Mungu tactician has arrived in the country to seal his deal with the top-tier newbies

Coach Melis Medo has arrived in the country on Thursday morning to complete his move to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC.

The American had talks with the KPL newbies over the possible appointment as head coach after the exit of technical director Stanley Okumbi and coach Fred Ambani.

Goal has confirmed the tactician is in the country, and later in the day will meet with Wazito officials to seal the deal.

“Wazito have settled on [Medo] and his arrival day is expected to be on Wednesday. He will watch our next game from the stands as he tries to familiarize himself with his new players. As a club we are also eagerly waiting for him,” a source from the club told Goal.

Wazito have not started the league well and they are currently placed 13th after a single win, three draws and two losses from their opening six games.

Last year, Medo took charge of 2009 champions but was fired just seven games into the 2018/19 season following a series of poor results.

He returned to Mt. United but failed to help the team avoid relegation before eventually returning to his native country.