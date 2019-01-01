Wazito coach Fred Ambani lauds charges after a late win against Nairobi City Stars

The title chasers were forced to wait until the last minute of the match to break down a resilient City Stars side on Wednesday

Wazito FC assistant coach Fred Ambani has lauded his charges for the excellent display in the 3-2 win against Nairobi City Stars.

The league leaders fell behind twice before giving their best in the final third, eventually winning the game in the dead with a brilliant strike courtesy of Joseph Waithera. Ambani says his team started the game on a low note but is happy with the recovery, especially after the break.

“It was a tough game for us, remember we have been changing a few things to ensure we win, and that led to a slow start. In the second half, we came back stronger and all I can say is that character won it for us. It was a test for the players and they proved their mental strength by winning it.

“The win is a boost to the team, it will instill more confidence to us especially in this second leg as we aim at finishing top of the table,” Ambani told Goal.

Wazito has now managed to get forty-four points from twenty games.