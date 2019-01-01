Wazito coach blames players after losing to Nairobi Stima

Wazito have now dropped to the second position with thirty-eight points, same as leaders Ushuru, who are top of the table

Wazito FC assistant coach Fred Ambani admits his players underrated Nairobi Stima in the 1-0 defeat registered in the National Super League.

The former Kenyan side came into the match expecting maximum points but ended up falling to the unbeaten power men. Ambani is eyeing a comeback against Talanta next week in another league outing.

“It was a painful loss, it is like my players underrated our opponents and we paid the price. After the goal we did not settle because the players were quick in making moves in search for an equalizer that never happened. It is something that hurt us.

"We have no alternative, we have to bounce back against Talanta on Monday, that is what we are aiming at,” Ambani told Goal.

