Wazito close in on Kisumu All-Stars after healthy win over Kenya Police

Wazito now trail National Super League Kisumu All-Stars with a point as promotion race tightens

Wazito registered another big win in a National Super League (NSL) match after dispatching Police 5-2 on Monday.

Wazito, now second and a point below leaders Kisumu All-Stars, were propped up by a double from Derrick Onyango while Victor Ndinya, Amos Asembeka and Wilson Anekeya struck one goal each at Camp Toyoyo.

Onyango struck his first goal in the 24th minute before Ndinya doubled Wazito's lead two minutes later. Anekeya successfully converted a spot kick to enable Wazito to go into the half-time break leading 3-0.

Onyango’s second goal of the afternoon came in the 74th minute, while Asembeka scored the final goal four minutes before time.

Kenya Police got their goals through David Oluoch, who struck in the 72nd minute, while the second goal was recorded in the 79th minute by Abraham Dawo.

Later on the day, Nairobi City Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by the Administration Police in a double-header at Camp Toyoyo..

AP scored their first goal through Humphrey Alemba in the 19th minute and City Stars equalised deep in the second half through former Thika United player Heritier Luvualu.

Anthony Riro doubled AP’s score five minutes before the end of regulation time but former striker Ebrimma Sanneh ensured the tie ended even with a injury-time goal.