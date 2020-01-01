'Wazito boss Badoer went overboard with 'f*cking hyena' remarks' - Tusker's Matano

The experienced coach has stated success in football has to be worked on patiently and cannot be achieved overnight

FC tactician Robert Matano has strongly condemned Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer for the abusive language used against the released players.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions released several players at the beginning of the week. Among those released are forwards Victor Ndinya, Derrick Otanga and Pistone Mutamba.

The outspoken owner went on to say the cleaning exercise is on and referred to the released players as "f*cking hyenas" who 'lacked self-respect".

"Badoer went overboard with his remarks, it was totally uncalled for," Matano told Goal on Friday.

"Has he forgotten he won promotion back to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with the so-called hyenas? So, what about those he has left, are they not hyenas as well?

"It is a lack of respect to players and Kenyans in general to use such abusive remarks and I condemn it.

"These are the same players who have been performing well prior to joining his team. It is right to release players when they do not meet your expectations, but not in abusive remarks."

The KPL-winning coach has also hit out at the Wazito president for expecting too much in a short time.

"I respect what Badoer has done in football, his investment is good, I have to admit," Matano continued.

"However, it does not mean because you have invested, results will come instantly. It takes time to build a team, you cannot wake up and demand a league title just because you have assembled good players. Patience is needed.

"Football is a technical game which entirely depends on teamwork, and not on an individual."

Others who were released by Wazito are former and midfielder Teddy Osok, Kenya international striker Pistone Mutamba, goalkeepers Kevin Omondi and Steve Njunge.

The foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either.

On Monday, July 6, the Kenya Premier League (KPL) side and coach Stewart Hall parted ways. Hall left the team after joining them in November 2019.

The British tactician had managed to steady the club after it had struggled to cope with the pressure in the top-tier since their promotion at the start of the season.

Hall's departure marks another exit in Wazito's long line of coaches. Fred Ambani was relieved of his duties in October 2019 after helping the Nairobi-based club to earn promotion.

Ambani's place was taken by Melis Medo who was subsequently sacked after just three matches at the helm.