Wazito beat Nairobi City Stars to move top of the NSL

Wazito temporarily reclaimed the top spot following a late rally against a determined Nairobi City Stars

Wazito FC twice came from behind to force a 3-2 win against bottom side Nairobi City Stars in a National Super League match played on Wednesday.

The Kawangware-based side was in an inspired form from the start, pushing the promotion hopefuls to give their best and avoid falling behind in the race to go top of the table.

The John Amboko side took the lead in the 23rd minute courtesy of Benson Iregi, who capitalized on a perfect pass from Joseph Kariuki to slot home.

Wazito fought to level the scoreline before the end of the first half, and their efforts paid dividends in the 40th minute when former Thika United and Kakamega defender Wilson Anekeya hit the back of the net.

Just three minutes after the restart, City Stars went ahead again; this time around Robert Ndung'u capitalizing on Wazito's slow start to steal the ball from the defenders and restore their one-goal lead.

Fifteen minutes later, Anekeya was denied by the upright after a perfect build up. That happened to be a motivation to the hosts, who continued giving their best in the final third. Joseph Waithera was the man to level the scores in the 65th minute when his curler went past the defenders and into the empty net after the goalkeeper had made an erroneous judgment.

Waithera was called to action again with a minute to the final whistle, this time around capitalizing on concentration lapses to hit the winner.

The result sent Wazito top, briefly, with 44 points depending with the outcome of Ushuru FC and Nairobi Stima, who face Migori Youth and Bidco United respectively later on Wednesday.