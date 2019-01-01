Wazito backed to perform despite Joe Waithera and Eric Odhiambo injuries

Wazito were shocked by Modern Coast Rangers at Serani Grounds on Wednesday, suffering a 1-0 loss

Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has said that the team has the squad depth to cover for injuries, after winger Joe Waithera and midfielder Eric Odhiambo picked up knocks.

Waithera was given a seven-day rest after suffereing a head injury against Coast Stima, while Odhiambo will not be available for the rest of the season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

“Having Waithera out of the team is a big blow for the team but we have players who can fill the void he left. Victor Ndinya, for example, will help us with the roles Waithera used to do for us and as you know he is an experienced winger who is ready to deliver at any moment,” Ambani told Goal.

“And the same thing applies in midfield where we will not have Odhiambo."

Wazito managed to defeat National Super League leaders Kisumu All-Stars 4-0 before seeing off Coast Stima 4-2 recently, and Ambani said the results reflect how the whole team is working towards achieving their common goals.

“The teamwork Wazito have shown has been good and I cannot pick just one player and claim that that is the most outstanding player, no, everyone has worked to see Wazito reach where we are. From my defenders to the midfielders and the strikers all have worked tirelessly and we are on course of hitting our targets God willing,” he added.

Paul Acquah, Musa Masika and Waithera have been the notable goal-poachers for Wazito, but Ambani is adamant that the results are down to the team’s effort across all departments.

Article continues below

“We scored eight goals in just two matches and that is good evidence that players are seamlessly gelling together under the new system," the coach explained.

"The strikers have been good in doing their jobs but they cannot be doing a good job if they do not receive the best help from the guys behind and that simply means everyone is doing their job well."

Wazito lost their NSL week 30 match at Serani Grounds to Modern Coast on Wednesday.