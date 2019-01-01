Wazito assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed on leaving the club

The tactician gave the club his resignation letter on Monday, a day after drawing with the Mailmen

Hamisi Mohammed has resigned from his post as Wazito FC assistant coach with an immediate effect.

The tactician survived the axe last week when the club fired Technical Director Stanley Okumbi and head coach Fred Ambani. Mohammed was to serve under new coach Melis Medo, but it is not the case as the former has officially quit.

"It is true, I am no longer Wazito's assistant coach effective today [Monday]," Mohammed told Goal.

"I will not reveal the reason behind my decision but it was a nice experience working with Wazito. All I can do is wish them the best this season and future endeavours."

Mohammed was appointed as the club's assistant coach in March this year following the elevation of Ambani to the head coach role, a position that fell vacant following the sacking of Mohammed Mchulla.

Article continues below

The tactician was on the touchline on Sunday as his side was held to a goalless draw by Posta .

The club will now move fast to find his replacement who can work hand in hand with American mentor Medo.