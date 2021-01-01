'Wazito are improving and I am satisfied' - Kimanzi after 2-2 draw with Bandari

The immediate former Harambee Stars coach has also commended his players for their display

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi is impressed with the way his team is developing in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions had been struggling in the top-tier until the immediate former Harambee Stars coach was appointed to guide them. In the ongoing campaign, they have managed to gather 25 points from 15 games, and as a result, they are sixth on the log.

He has since explained why the team has recorded an improvement since taking over at the beginning of the season.

"We are improving and to be honest, I am satisfied," Kimanzi said in a recent interview.

"There is more competition in the team, there is more balance and what is always difficult is getting a team that can compete in the league and I think we are closing the gap very well.

"It is normal [to struggle]; the journey to change the face of the team can never have a perfect run but I am satisfied with the development of the team."

The Nairobi-based team played to a 2-2 draw in their latest league assignment played at Kasarani Annex.

Michael Owino and Kevin Kimani scored for the hosts while the Dockers got their goals from William Wadri and Benjamin Mosha. It was a response after a 1-0 loss away to Western Stima in their initial assignment and Kimanzi is appreciative for what his team did.

"I have to appreciate the effort from the team. We lost our match away from home and getting a point is positive. For us, this is a point gained and sometimes you are lucky to get a point against such a team."

Article continues below

The draw ensured Wazito did not go above Bandari on the log as two points will still separate them before the next matchday.

The Kimanzi team has managed seven wins, four draws, and as many losses. They have scored 15 goals and conceded 14.

The Coastal-based charges are placed sixth on the table with 27 points. They have played 16 games, won seven, drawn six, and lost three. They have scored 24 goals and conceded 16.