Wazito appoint Hamisi Mohamed as second assistant coach

Wazito FC parted ways with Mohammed Mchulla on Wednesday following a string of poor results

Wazito have now confirmed the appointment of Hamisi Mohamed as the new assistant coach.

Mohamed kicked-off his reign with Wazito when he took charge of the training on Wednesday. “I know the potential in you all and together, we shall scale greater heights”, he told players after the morning session.

The coach will be the second assistant, working closely with Fred Ambani. Hamisi will be remembered for winning the coaching contest from 700 entries within Africa last year in the World Remit future stars competition. Through it, he got an opportunity to train with ’s Soccer School coaches.

The changes came about after the club parted ways with coach Mohammed Mchulla on Wednesday.