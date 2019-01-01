Wazito and Ushuru drop points as KPL promotion race hots up

Nairobi Stima could have gone top of the table with a win against Kenya Police, but they had to settle for a goalless draw

Round 24 of the National Super League took place at different venues across the country on Wednesday.

The biggest of them all was the tie between Wazito and Ushuru FC at the Camp Toyoyo where the winner was destined to go top of the table.

The hosts dominated the game but wasted several clear chances, notably Victor Ndinya, who had two open chances to score but could not find the target.

Despite that, Wazito remains top of the table with 51 points, two more than second-placed Ushuru.

At the same venue earlier on the day, Talanta FC defeated Modern Coast 2-0. Anthony Gichu and Brian Juma were on target for the hosts, who have been inconsistent of late.

At Gusii Stadium, Shabana FC managed a 1-1 draw against visiting Kibera Black Stars. The 'Glamour Boys' took the lead in 90th minute courtesy of Daniel Murage, but the ‘Slum Boys’ put up a brave fight to get a point through Filbert Ochieng who scored with a few seconds left.

Here are the other results of the games played: St Josephs 1-1 Coast Stima, Thika United 1-0 Green Commandos and Admin Police 3-3 Fortune Sacco.