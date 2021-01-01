Wazito 1-0 Kakamega Homeboyz: Hosts go third with 20 points

The Francis Kimanzi-led charges are just a point behind leaders KCB

Wazito FC have moved to the third position in the FKF Premier League after a 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in a game played at Kasarani Annex on Friday.

Michael Owino scored the lone goal to ensure his team got maximum points.

It was the hosts who started the match on a high aiming at getting an early goal. Just two minutes into the game, Kevin Kimani managed to get a good cross in the danger zone but Thomas Wainaina was in a good position and managed to clear it before Owino would get it.

The Nicholas Muyoti-led charges took time to settle, as Wazito pushed for an early goal with every opportunity they got.

In the 27th minute, the visitors managed to initiate a promising attack, and the ball was passed to Stephen Etyang' in the final third. However, Dennis Sikhayi fouled him in the process of ensuring no harm came to the goalkeeper and the referee cautioned him.

Musa Masika thought he had scored an opening goal for his team in the 30th minute, but his celebrations were cut short by the offside flag.

10 minutes later, they managed to get a breakthrough as concentration lapses at the back allowed Owino to find the back of the net.

It was a reward for their hard work and it happened to be the only goal in the first half.

In the second half, the Francis Kimanzi team once again started the game on a high. They would have scored their second goal of the day in the 55th minute but Johnstone Omurwa failed to convert the Kimani set piece.

There were a few more chances created but neither of the two teams managed to convert them.

Wazito are now third on the table with 20 points, one less than leaders KCB, while Homeboyz are 13th with eight points.

Wazito XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Benard Ochieng', Michael Owino, Boniface Omondi, Whyvonne Isuza, Fidel Origa, Dennis Sikhayi, Musa Masika, Kevin Kimani, Johnstone Omurwa

Subs: Bixente Otieno, David Otieno, Oburu Vincent, Brian Musa, Joshua Nyatini, Amos Asembeka, Maurice Ojwang', Kevin Okumu, Ali Hassan

Kakamega XI: Godfrey Oputi, Brian Eshihanda, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Stephen Wakanya, Moses Mudavadi, Ali Bhai, Wanga Allan, Shami Mwinyi, Stephen Etyang'

Subs: David Juma, Estone Esiye, Christopher Masinza, Derrick Onyango, Collins Odhiambo, Benjamin Oketch, Emmanuel Emuhe, Bonaventure Atse, David Okoth